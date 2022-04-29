Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.64 billion.Intel also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.61.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 41,021,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,822,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $58.43.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,548 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,760,000 after acquiring an additional 32,473 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 144,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

