Insider Selling: Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares in the company, valued at $3,817,303.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ UMPQ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.29. 2,035,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,597. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.41%.

UMPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Umpqua by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 349,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth $2,233,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

