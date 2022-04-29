Insider Buying: Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE) Insider Acquires £41,000 in Stock

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) insider Robert Neale acquired 100,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £41,000 ($52,255.93).

Shares of LON:SFE opened at GBX 39.35 ($0.50) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.55 million and a PE ratio of 16.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.21. Safestyle UK plc has a one year low of GBX 37.50 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 68 ($0.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 75 ($0.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

