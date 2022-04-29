Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Stock Price Down 77.1%

Shares of Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) traded down 77.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.42. The firm has a market cap of C$3.15 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24.

Get Imaging Dynamics alerts:

Imaging Dynamics Company Profile (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imaging Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imaging Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.