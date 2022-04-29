IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-7.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.67. 2,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,709. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.37.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

