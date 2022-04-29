IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-7.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.93-2.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.99 billion.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.
Several brokerages recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $232.00.
Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.67. 2,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,709. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a 52-week low of $181.66 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.37.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in IDEX by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
