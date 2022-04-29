IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:IEX traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.94. The company had a trading volume of 584,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 973,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,050,000 after buying an additional 184,957 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in IDEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDEX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
