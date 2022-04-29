ICHI Trading Down 8.7% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a market cap of $26.17 million and $836,802.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00014166 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00042540 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,905.82 or 0.07322456 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054552 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,654,653 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

