Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Update

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 79.8% from the March 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ICNAF stock remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. 140,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,013. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18. Icanic Brands has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

