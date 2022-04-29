iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Cut to C$78.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. National Bankshares reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.75.

Shares of IAG opened at C$67.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$74.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$63.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

