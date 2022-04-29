Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered Huntington Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of HBAN opened at $13.58 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King acquired 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 23,096 shares of company stock valued at $334,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

