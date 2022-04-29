HSS Hire Group (HSS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its Final earnings results after the market closes on Friday, April 29th.

LON:HSS traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 17 ($0.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,087,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,577. HSS Hire Group has a 1 year low of GBX 13.38 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 23 ($0.29). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.85 million and a PE ratio of 24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

