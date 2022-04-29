Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Short Interest Update

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 382.1% from the March 31st total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ HOTH traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 40,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. Its pipeline portfolio includes HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of mild to moderate rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy; HT-002 to treat illness associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection; HT-003D for the topical treatment in acne and psoriasis applications; HT-003IB to treat inflammatory bowel diseases; HT-004 for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and other allergic diseases; HT-005 Z-PODS to treat cutaneous lupus erythematosus; HT-006 for treatment of multiple bacterial pathogens.

