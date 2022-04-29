Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.86.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

HCG stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.29. The company had a trading volume of 51,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,376. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$30.75 and a 12-month high of C$46.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.02.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$134.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$137.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Capital Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

