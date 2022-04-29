Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Up 1.7%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 3,813,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,585,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.67. The company has a market cap of £14.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. The company is developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML), subset of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome conditioning bone marrow transplants to substitute traditional chemotherapy and/or radiation; CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells for use in immunotherapy, as well as for R/R AML; and Human Postnatal Hemogenic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

