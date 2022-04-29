Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Shares Up 1.7%

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.58 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.53 ($0.02). 3,813,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 7,585,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.67. The company has a market cap of £14.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.
About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO)
Featured Stories
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.