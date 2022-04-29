Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY23 guidance to $12.73-13.03 EPS.
NASDAQ:HELE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $189.65 and a one year high of $256.26.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 332.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.
Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
