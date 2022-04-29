Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.80 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.80, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $582.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.45 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY23 guidance to $12.73-13.03 EPS.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,526. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a one year low of $189.65 and a one year high of $256.26.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Helen of Troy by 332.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.