HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th.

HBT Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.78. 70,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,237. The firm has a market cap of $515.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HBT Financial by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HBT Financial (HBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.