Golos Blockchain (GLS) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $781,109.78 and $265.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.00221622 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 293,129,076 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

