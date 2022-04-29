Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL) Trading Down 1.2%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SOCL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.13 and last traded at $36.19. Approximately 36,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 39,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.63.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.