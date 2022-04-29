Fyooz Achieves Market Cap of $92,559.58 (FYZ)

Fyooz (FYZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Fyooz has a total market cap of $92,559.58 and approximately $28,029.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00031470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00101099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Fyooz

FYZ is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

