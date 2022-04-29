FTX Token (FTT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $82.83 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $5.47 billion and $82.83 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for about $39.95 or 0.00101325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00031678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004488 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 332,767,892 coins and its circulating supply is 136,898,556 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

