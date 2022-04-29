Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($76.34) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($89.68) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €65.47 ($70.40).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €59.94 ($64.45) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a 12-month high of €71.14 ($76.49). The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

