Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.39.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

FBHS stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.04. 2,285,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,432. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

