Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Fortive also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.04-3.13 EPS.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.64. 5,257,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,449. Fortive has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus upgraded Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 650,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 124,246 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,440,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,861,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 430.1% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fortive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Fortive by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortive (Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.