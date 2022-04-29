Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Bought by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 471,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,883,000 after purchasing an additional 241,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 806,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,218. The company has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $69.53 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.8483 per share. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

