Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $26,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after buying an additional 238,848 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 28.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 91.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.61. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on FND shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

