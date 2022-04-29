First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%.

Shares of FBNC stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

In related news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.85 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in First Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in First Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

