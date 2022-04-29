Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Increased to C$780.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$760.00 to C$780.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s previous close.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$810.00 to C$820.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$1,000.00 to C$1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$950.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$814.29.

Shares of FFH traded up C$4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$702.39. 20,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,050. The stock has a market cap of C$21.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$646.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$605.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fairfax Financial has a 52 week low of C$493.00 and a 52 week high of C$716.59.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The company had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fairfax Financial will post 67.1399955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fairfax Financial news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

