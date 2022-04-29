F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. F5 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.07. F5 has a 1-year low of $167.17 and a 1-year high of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in F5 stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in F5, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,247 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,390 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.58% of F5 worth $85,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

