F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. F5 updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ FFIV traded down $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.07. F5 has a 1-year low of $167.17 and a 1-year high of $249.00.
In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total transaction of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $99,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,808.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,796 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on F5 from $232.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
