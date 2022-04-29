Evogene (TSE:EVGN) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Evogene (TSE:EVGN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Evogene in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
About Evogene (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.