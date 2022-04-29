EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 15,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 17,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$82.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22.

About EQ (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

