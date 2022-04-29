EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.21 and last traded at C$1.21. Approximately 15,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 17,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.
The stock has a market cap of C$82.80 million and a PE ratio of -17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22.
About EQ (CVE:EQ)
Further Reading
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.