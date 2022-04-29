Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ EFSCP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $21.45. 6,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

