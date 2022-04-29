Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Entegris updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.020-$1.070 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.02-$1.07 EPS.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.97. 28,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,217. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.20. Entegris has a 1 year low of $101.16 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

