Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ETTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.60. Entasis Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETTX shares. Alliance Global Partners cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wedbush cut Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

