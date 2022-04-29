Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENGIY. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Engie from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engie currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ENGIY stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. Engie has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

