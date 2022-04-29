Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Trading 3.1% Higher

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$36.92 and last traded at C$36.21. 95,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 126,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

In other news, Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$715,564.00.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

