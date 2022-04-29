Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Endeavor Group reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $5.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.36 billion.
EDR traded down 0.39 on Thursday, hitting 24.03. 2,204,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 35.28.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
