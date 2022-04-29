Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 24,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

