Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 533 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,333. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $205.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $559.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.80.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

