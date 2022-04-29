Electrovaya (OTCMKTS:EFLVF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Electrovaya Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFLVF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 45,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 54,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
Electrovaya Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFLVF)
