Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stake Lessened by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,391 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.20% of Elastic worth $22,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 112.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Elastic by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Elastic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Elastic from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.41.

NYSE ESTC traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,557. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

