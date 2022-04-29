Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in April

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EGTYF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eguana Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGTYF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 147,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,514. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

