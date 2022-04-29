Dotmoovs (MOOV) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $12.23 Million

Dotmoovs (MOOV) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Dotmoovs has a market cap of $26.09 million and $12.23 million worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dotmoovs has traded up 45.7% against the US dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for $0.0526 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Dotmoovs

Dotmoovs (MOOV) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Dotmoovs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dotmoovs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dotmoovs using one of the exchanges listed above.

