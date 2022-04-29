DinoSwap (DINO) Price Tops $0.0114 on Exchanges

DinoSwap (DINO) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One DinoSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $14,884.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DinoSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.24 or 0.07378930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00054223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About DinoSwap

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 117,363,766 coins. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

DinoSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DinoSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.