DigitalNote Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $1,448.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.00581377 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 76.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,946,821,156 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

