Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.35) to GBX 4,700 ($59.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,921.17.

Shares of DEO traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $201.79. 2,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,902. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.76.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.5714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

