Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €250.00 Price Target

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €250.00 ($268.82) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($274.19) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price target on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €249.14 ($267.90).
Shares of ALV traded up €1.05 ($1.13) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €214.35 ($230.48). 1,263,652 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €210.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €210.37. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($222.37).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
