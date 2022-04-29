Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Price Target to SEK 220

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 290 to SEK 220 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Danske raised shares of Kinnevik from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kinnevik from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 210 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:KNKBF opened at 18.70 on Tuesday. Kinnevik has a 1-year low of 18.70 and a 1-year high of 46.35.

Kinnevik AB formerly known as Investment AB Kinnevik, is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas.

