Datamine FLUX Market Cap Achieves $164,791.21 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $164,791.21 and approximately $12,921.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00042343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.18 or 0.07290261 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00057972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,227,008 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

