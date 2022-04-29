Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO) Short Interest Down 96.6% in April

Dalrada Co. (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the March 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFCO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 26,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,884. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 7.79. Dalrada has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Dalrada (OTCMKTS:DFCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.45 million during the quarter.

Dalrada Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various solutions for businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Health, Information Technology, and Education segments. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services; and provision of mechanical contract services.

