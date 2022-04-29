Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, Chairman W Brett White sold 145,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $2,995,569.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,327,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,337,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,259 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.07. 14,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,684. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $15.97 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.20.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

